CRAWFORD CO. Ark. – Attorneys for the man at the center of a viral Crawford County arrest are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon, one day after their client left jail.

A viral video appears to show Crawford County Sheriff Office deputies Zack King and Levi White and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle beating 27-year-old Randal Worcester in front of a convenience store Sunday morning.

According to local authorities, Worcester was accused of spitting and threatening a store clerk at a different store in the area. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante said Worcester was cooperative when deputies first approached him but quickly combative as they tried to arrest him.

In the video, the officers can be seen punching, kneeing and smashing Worcester’s head into the cement. Damante said in a news conference Monday that the Mulberry officer’s dashcam captured video that wasn’t recorded on the bystander’s camera.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a statement late Monday noting that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the FBI Little Rock Field Office have opened a civil rights investigation.

The deputies and police officer are currently on paid leave as the Arkansas State Police and FBI investigate the incident.

