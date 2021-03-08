Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s response to Senator Roy Blunt’s announcement

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Eric Schmitt

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. Schmitt on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government, the Community Party of China and others, alleging that the hiding of information and other actions at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak led to loss of life and significant economic damage in Missouri. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Attorney General Eric Schmitt made the following statement on Twitter about the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri:

“Jaime and I appreciate Sen. Roy Blunt’s public service to the state of Missouri and his friendship. We wish him and Abby all the best in Private life at the conclusion of his Senate term. Throughout my public service, I have fount for lower taxes, less regulations and more opportunities for Missourians. As Attorney, General part of my job is to hold the Biden administration accountable every day on behalf of all Missourians. With the radical left controlling all the levers of power in Washington, D.C., now more than ever Missouri needs strong conservative leadership in the U.S. Senate to protect our values. “I have been receiving significant encouragement from supporters across the state to consider running for U.S. Senate. I will continue talking with supporters, my family and praying about how I might best continue serving Missouri.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now