Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s response to Senator Roy Blunt’s announcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The world is one step closer to going back to the way it used to be before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fully vaccinated individuals can start gathering indoors without wearing masks or social distancing, according to the CDC.

"If you and a friend or you and a family member are both vaccinated, you can have dinner together, wearing masks without distancing," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director. "You can visit your grandparents if you have been vaccinated and they have been too."