Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s response to Senator Roy Blunt’s announcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Attorney General Eric Schmitt made the following statement on Twitter about the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri:
“Jaime and I appreciate Sen. Roy Blunt’s public service to the state of Missouri and his friendship. We wish him and Abby all the best in Private life at the conclusion of his Senate term. Throughout my public service, I have fount for lower taxes, less regulations and more opportunities for Missourians. As Attorney, General part of my job is to hold the Biden administration accountable every day on behalf of all Missourians. With the radical left controlling all the levers of power in Washington, D.C., now more than ever Missouri needs strong conservative leadership in the U.S. Senate to protect our values. “I have been receiving significant encouragement from supporters across the state to consider running for U.S. Senate. I will continue talking with supporters, my family and praying about how I might best continue serving Missouri.”