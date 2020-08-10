Attorney for the City of Springfield asks judge to dismiss masking ordinance lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An attorney for the City of Springfield has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit over Springfield’s masking ordinance.

According to the city, the plaintiff, Rachel Shelton, does not have the standing to say the ordinance is unconstitutional. The city’s motion to dismiss says, because the plaintiff has claustrophobia, she does not have to wear a mask.

Thus, a judge should not grant the plaintiff’s request for a temporary restraining order. Documents filed last week say Springfield health and city officials are within their rights to issue an ordinance to protect public health.

