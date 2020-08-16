Athletes compete for the title of Missouri’s Strongest Man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 30 athletes are competing for the title of Missouri’s Strongest Man.

Male and female competitors met at GP Athletics in Springfield today for the Strongman Co. sanctioned event. Facing off in several events, like the last man standing log press, front carry and drag, wagon wheel deadlifts, and farmers carry.

Alisha Donner participated and says she even set a new personal record in the log press.

“You have to be strong and fast,” Donner said. “As you can see the environment is very supportive. Everyone is cheering on each other. That is what I love everyone here is supporting each other. Even though we are all totally different.”

Awards were given to the first, second and third place, with the possibility of an invite to nationals.