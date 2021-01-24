Assistant Professor at MSU clears up COVID-19 vaccine rumors

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Even with more than a million Americans have received a COVID-19 vaccine so far, doubts about it are still high amongst Americans and here in the Ozarks.

An assistant professor at Missouri State University cleared up some of the rumors that are going around that can be scary.

“There is no microchip in the vaccine, when you get vaccinated, you get a fact sheet, about the vaccine, which happens with any vaccine,” said Dr. Amy Hulme, biomedical sciences assistant professor at Missouri State University.

The COVID-19 vaccine containing microchips has been a myth circulating the doses for a while.

“The size needle they’re using, you could not get a microchip in that size of a needle. So beyond the obvious, there’s that,” Dr. Hulme explained.

Dr. Hulme said side effects are more common with the second dose.

But with the majority of people, it’s pretty mild, definitely, no severe ones like blindness or infertility, “that mRNA is not going to integrate into the DNA, in any sort of way, and it’s not going to stick around for very long. So there’s no reason to suspect it would cause issues with fertility in men or women going forward.”

Another rumor circling around is that it may cause your limbs to fall off, “about a million people in the United States have been vaccinated, so if people’s limbs were falling off, we would hear about it by now, people were going blind, I think we would’ve been hearing about it by now,” said Dr. Hulme, “the CDC’s website will tell you what common side effects are for both vaccines. Fatigue is pretty common, and a headache is pretty common.”

And she urges everyone to get vaccinated, “to get to herd immunity, the numbers are saying about 70% of people to be vaccinated or immune, the majority of that will come from vaccination, that’s how we get herd immunity for any disease,” said Dr. Hulme.