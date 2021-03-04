UPDATE: Wanted person in Camden County now in custody

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– 3:24 p.m.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Evans is in custody. No charges have been filed at this time.

12:11 p.m.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Timothy Cole Evans, who is wanted in relation to a suspicious death investigation.

Dennis Born, 63, was found dead near a home on Thousand Oaks Dr. in Camden County on March 1.

Evans is 32-years-old, 6’2”, and approximately 155 pounds.

Report any information about Evans’ whereabouts to the the Camden County sheriff’s office at 573-346-2243.

If Evans is spotted, authorities caution the public not approach him as he could be dangerous.

