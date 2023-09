POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A volunteer firefighter from Ash Grove is in serious condition after a tree fell onto the truck he was driving.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Tucker S. Allred was responding to a non-emergency call on 560th Road a mile north of Walnut Grove when the accident happened Saturday night.

A tree fell onto the Chevy truck Allred was driving.

Allred was taken to a hospital in Springfield in serious condition.