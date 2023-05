ASBURY, Mo. — An Asbury man is dead after a single-car crash in rural Jasper County.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on May 20.

Dewey A. Lewis, 37, was driving his 1974 Chevrolet Vega eastbound on Main Street in Asbury when he ran off the side of the road, hit a utility pole and then a tree.

Lewis was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 39th fatality crash in 2023.