As many as 50 young chihuahuas found after abandoned in multiple counties

BRANSON, Mo. – Taney County Animal Control Manager, Sherry Simpson, says she has no idea how dozens of juvenile chihuahuas ended up being dumped throughout the county.

“We’re not sure if this is a breeder dump, backyard breeder or if this is just someone who had them in their home and it just overwhelmed them,” said Simpson.

Since Sunday, stray chihuahuas have been found in the city of Branson, Branson West, Stone, and Taney Counties and even near in Arkansas state border in Ridgedale. Both Simpson and the animal control officer for the city of Branson were in Ridgedale trying to trap the remaining dogs in the area.

“This morning we received there were at least eight to ten down by the state line.”

Simpson says the epicenter for the abandoned dogs was off Fall Creek Road, near the Welk Resort in Branson. Others were found just off Highway 76 and more could still be roaming around the area. Most of the dogs were found healthy, but some of them are facing issues with being outside for days.

“We’ve seen one with an injury to its leg,” said Simpson. “We’re seeing a lot of eye issues, so those are going to the vet to be seen, but for the most part generally they have been healthy other than being covered in ticks for we don’t know how long.”

Taney County Animal Control is in need of more volunteers and donations due to the surplus of chihuahuas- small dog food, puppy pads, washing supplies, etc. Anyone wishing to help can call at (417) 332-0172 and can drop off donations at their address, 255 Critter Trail, Hollister, MO 65672.