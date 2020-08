SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The spread of COVID-19 has claimed another event. This time, it’s the Springfield Regional Arts Council and Downtown Springfield Association making the call to postpone Artsfest and Cider Days.

The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 19-20, 2020. Artsfest is now scheduled for May 1-2, 2021 and Ciderdays is now scheduled for Sept. 18-19, 2021.