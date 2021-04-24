Artist paints mural uniquely for Aurora, Missouri

AURORA, Mo.– An artist has been hard at work in Aurora, Missouri, painting some reminders of the town’s rich history.

The mural is called ” All Roads Lead Home”. The mural is 14 ft tall and 16 ft long.

“I’ve done probably a little over 170, 180 pieces of art, about 60% of them have been big murals,” said Raine Clotfelter.

Clotfelter says he designed the mural uniquely for Aurora.

“They’ve always had farming here,” said Clotfelter. “And there was a point in time, and I don’t quite have all the dates down of history, but there was a time where the army had a base set up here. They had a logo with a dog.”

“It’s so nice because everybody’s enthused, everybody’s excited, everybody wants to play a part in it,” said Kim McCully-Mobley, co-director of the Youth Empowerment Project.

“We’ve had a lot of kids up here,” said Clotfelter. “We’ve had as many as ten kids at a time working on this mural.”

McCully-Mobley says the name “All Roads Lead Home” has a heavy significance specifically for children.

“I hope that eventually, they’ll come back to Aurora or if they go to college they’ll come back to operate or create a business here,” said McCully-Mobley. “We don’t want them to not go out and see the world. But we also realize especially in rural America, a lot of places have some of the same challenges.”

“History seems to be fading in our country,” said Clotfelter. “And trying to preserve history is I think is always important for the next generation.”

The mural is painted on the side of the Children Smile Center Dentists Office.

“It’s nestled in downtown Aurora right in the heart of what is sort of an informal historic district,” said McCully-Mobley. “It’s a great location, it’s very visible and a lot of people come and go from there.”

“Our hope is that as it gets attention and builds momentum,” said McCully-Mobley. “We can celebrate Aurora in a variety of other ways that are equally artistic and historical and not just stop with one.”

The mural was scheduled to already be done, but there was bad weather that set the project back. It is expected to be finished on Monday, April 26.