Artillery firing demonstration held at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

REPUBLIC, Mo. — An artillery firing demonstration was held at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield on Saturday, June 20.
The Eighth Missouri State Militia Cavalry fired the canons throughout the day.
This event was free to the public and the park’s entry fee continued to be waived.
“We try to teach people the importance of the artillery at the battle at Wilson’s Creek, also, the sacrifice that individuals made,” said Connie Lengum, a historian at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. “They were willing to fight and die for a cause. Whether I believe in it or not, that’s irrelevant, they did.”
Additional free public events will be hosted at the park, such as:
- June 23: Unveiling of Henry rifle purchased by the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation, 1 p.m. at Stop 5 on Park Tour Road
- July 4: Artillery firing demonstrations
- July 18: Artillery firing demonstrations
- Aug. 8-9: Holmes Brigade living history demonstrations
- Aug. 10: Battle Anniversary (virtual online event)
- Aug. 22: Artillery firing demonstrations
- Sept. 5-6: 3rd Louisiana Infantry living history demonstrations (small-arms firing)
- Sept. 7: Parade of the American Soldier military timeline demonstration
- Sept. 26: Artillery firing demonstrations
- Oct. 17: Moonlight Tour (virtual online event)
- Dec. 12: Luminary