Artillery firing demonstration held at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

REPUBLIC, Mo. — An artillery firing demonstration was held at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield on Saturday, June 20.

The Eighth Missouri State Militia Cavalry fired the canons throughout the day.

This event was free to the public and the park’s entry fee continued to be waived.

“We try to teach people the importance of the artillery at the battle at Wilson’s Creek, also, the sacrifice that individuals made,” said Connie Lengum, a historian at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. “They were willing to fight and die for a cause. Whether I believe in it or not, that’s irrelevant, they did.”

