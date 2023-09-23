SPRINGFIELD — The Bears home opener victory was extra special this season because Art Haines returned to the booth to call the action like he has for so many years at Plaster Stadium.

He was able to overcome his battle with West Nile Virus to join all-around good guy, Corey Riggs and deliver the radio broadcast like the true pros they are.

Believe me when I tell you, the door to their booth basically was non-existent because so many people stopped by to fondly welcome back Art Haines. It truly was a perfect day for the Missouri State Community.