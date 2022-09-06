SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 64-year-old resident of a Springfield assisted living facility was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting another resident at the facility.

Curtis Wesley Bailey was arrested Thursday, Sept. 1, and formally charged with felonies: first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.

According to a probable cause statement from the SPD, Bailey — a resident of the assisted living facility where the crime was reported — went into another resident’s room and sexually assaulted her. When an officer questioned him about the incident, Bailey admitted to some initial acts but said he had no recollection of later ones. The victim said she was sleeping at the time and was woken up by Bailey.

Bailey had been a resident of the assisted living facility since Dec. 2020, but had only been able to interact with the victim since August after being moved to the same section of the facility she was living in. The victim said that she and Bailey were not dating.

Bailey was banned from the facility. A DNA test was requested on Sept. 2.