SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man led the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on a short pursuit after a 911 caller reported the man had a gun.

Paige Rippee, public information officer for GCSO, said deputies responded to the 4100 block of S. Western Ave. for a disturbance between two men where one had displayed a firearm.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on foot to the south, toward West Republic Road.

Rippee said deputies chased the man for about 10 minutes before he gave up and was taken into custody. When he was caught, the man did not have the gun with him.

If anyone finds the firearm in the area, Rippee asked citizens to call 911.

The man is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest for today’s incident. Rippee said he also had a warrant out for his arrest from Dade County.