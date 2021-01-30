Arkansas virus hospitalizations, at 911, continue to decline

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas has fallen by 40 as it continues to decline.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 911 hospitalizations, down from 951 on Friday after the number fell below 1,000 on Thursday for the first time since November.

The health department reported seven additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 1,824 new cases for totals of 4,838 deaths and 294,387 cases since the pandemic began.

Data from Johns Hopkins University ranks the state 14th in the nation in new cases per capita with 827.12 for every 100,000 residents.