Arkansas teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISON, Ar. – The faculty and staff of North Arkansas College received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on campus this morning. The vaccinations were administered by North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

Their vice president of operations, Josh Bright, said vaccinating the entire college was a way to prepare for the community vaccine clinic this Thursday, which will also be helpful at the college. “It’s gone very well today,” said Bright. “We’ve gotten to stress the system. Make sure that our processes worked well, and we are excited to get ready for Thursday.”

Arkansas residents who are in the priority group for phase 1B can apply to receive their vaccination with the Boone County Health Unit. This includes anyone who is 70 years of age or older, teachers or other educational workers, and those who provide child care.

“Moving into phase 1B with the 70 and older individuals really helped us get to more Arkansans faster. We’ve worked really well with the pharmacy association and the department of health to ensure that we had efficient distribution,” said Bright. “And in our community, we’re working very well as a community to ensure a non-competitive environment to make sure we just get vaccine into arms.”

One of the very first people vaccinated at North Arkansas College was Kelly Reynolds, an assistant for TRIO Student Support Services. “It was very simple from sign in, and there are people available if you have any questions about the vaccine itself,” explained Reynolds. “The vaccine is like any other vaccine, whether it’s a flu shot or a B12 shot. And then, they’re having us wait 15 minutes just to make sure we’re safe and there are no reactions.”

Reynolds added that she was not only getting the covid-19 vaccination for her protection but for her family as well. “I’m excited because I have family members that have health conditions, and you know, this is kind of my contribution.”