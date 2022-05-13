MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Arkansas State Police said they are searching for a missing and endangered teen from Mountain Home who is possibly with a 40-year-old man.
Special agents said 14-year-old Sara Gilpin was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of College Street.
Authorities said she may be with Issac Melder and traveling in a maroon diesel pickup truck. The truck could possibly have a black hood with license plate number 331YEW.
Investigators said Gilpin was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and Converse shoes. Authorities described her as a white female with long brown hair.
Anyone who sees Sara Gilpin or Issac Melder is asked to call the Mountain Home Police Department at 870-425-6336.