STONE COUNTY, Ark. — A deputy with the Stone County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office has been killed in the line of duty.

According to a release from the Arkansas State Police (ASP), the deputy was shot around 4:30 p.m. A suspect is in custody.

The ASP will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

The release says no additional information will be released until a press conference can be scheduled.

OzarksFirst will update this story as more information becomes available.