Arkansas session marked by culture wars, coronavirus fights

FILE – In this April 8, 2020 photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives the State of the State in the senate chamber of the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson vetoed legislation that would have made his state the first to ban gender confirming treatments for transgender youth. (Tommy Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Legislature has wrapped up a 108-day session that was dominated by culture war issues and the coronavirus pandemic, but lawmakers took up a long list of other items as well.

Lawmakers enacted 20 abortion restrictions this year, the most in a single state since 1978. They also enacted a series of measures targeting transgender people, including the country’s first ban on gender confirming treatment for trans youth.

The Legislature still faces some unfinished work this fall, including congressional redistricting and new income tax cut proposals.