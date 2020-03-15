Arkansas schools to be closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Officials have announced that schools throughout Arkansas will be closed for onsite instruction for the next two weeks due to concerns over the new coronavirus.

At a Sunday news conference, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the mandatory statewide closure, which starts Tuesday, will be followed by spring break the following week.

Hutchinson says students would return to classrooms on March 30, unless circumstances dictate otherwise.

Nearly 480,000 students are enrolled in Arkansas schools. Arkansas has reported 16 cases of COVID-19, an increase of four since Saturday.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key says the decision to close schools was a “very tough call.”