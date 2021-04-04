Arkansas passes 2 bills aimed to tighten election laws

Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger, right, speaks to the Senate at the Arkansas Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 about his proposal to ease restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense. The Senate approved Ballinger’s measure, sending it to the state House. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two separate bills have been approved by the Arkansas House and Senate that would tighten restrictions on absentee ballots and prevent people from lingering near polling places.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, both bills passed on Thursday despite the objection of Rep. Fred Love, a Democrat from Little Rock. He equated the bills to Jim Crow laws.

Proponents of the bills said they aim to increase election integrity and address problems that they say occurred in the state during the 2020 election.