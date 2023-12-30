OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A crash near Wasola has killed an Arkansas man and left another person injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 30, five miles south of Wasola.

A 2013 Chevy Cruze, driven by 42-year-old Joseph L. Kish of Lakeview, Arkansas, was heading south on State Highway 5 when it crossed the center line, hitting an oncoming 2008 Lincoln MKZ.

Kish died at the scene, and the driver of the Lincoln was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

MSHP’s crash report shows Kish was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This is MSHP Troop G’s 42nd fatality for 2023.