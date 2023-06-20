BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A man from Centerton has been arrested on multiple charges that include sexual assault involving a minor.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Christian Sellars worked at several daycares in Centerton, Bentonville and Rogers since 2021.

Sellars is being charged on multiple counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and second-degree sexual assault.

Detectives with BCSO and the Centerton Police Department are continuing their investigation and believe there may be other child victims. Those with information regarding Sellars or his involvement with children are encouraged to contact BCSO detectives by calling 479-271-1008, extension 3633 or extension 3631.

Sellars is currently in the Benton County jail on a $250,000 bond.