Arkansas healthcare workers describe first night in Springfield during COVID-19 surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Parson announced on Thursday, July 22, that Greene County is set to receive additional personnel and equipment to help fight against COVID-19.

Healthcare workers from Arkansas arrived in Springfield Friday morning to help provide relief in the Ozarks.

In a hotel conference room, there is a new command post to help with the COVID-19 crisis and it was just opened for a few hours when it received six calls for service.

Jessica Trichel is one of many members of the Arkansas Ambulance Task Force and is helping Mercy and CoxHealth transport COVID-19 patients in town or across the state to find a hospital bed.

“It’s never a question,” said Trichel. “We leave our families at home. We just got to help people we don’t know. They are strangers to us. It is truly a passion. “

“And in a situation like this where Arkansas is lending assistance to Missouri, we are coming to help our neighbors in their time of need,” said Clay Hobbs with Arkansas Ambulance Alliance. “Because at some point, we may need that help in Arkansas.”

The first thing to do was to transform an empty room into a call center and supply rooms with tools.

“Just like in the cabinets here, we have additional medications in which we can resupply ambulances and have enough medication for the4 patients during the transport,” said Hobbs.

Just hours into the mission, healthcare workers are seeing patients much worse than ever before and many are young.

“I would just tell you it’s bad here right now,” said Hobbs. “It’s difficult and you do have two of the best healthcare systems and two of the best ambulance systems in the country. If they are taxed with what’s going on here, then the situation is dire.”

“The most precious thing in this world is human life, and that is what we are here for,” said Trichel.

The initial commitment for this wave of help is two weeks, but members realize that could be extended depending on the need.