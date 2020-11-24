ARKANSAS HEALTH DEPT.: COVID-19 nursing home deaths surpass 1,000

Germany: Walking frame in the corridor of a nursing home.

As of 11/23, the state has 2,387 probable/confirmed COVID-19 deaths

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —There are 1,078 cumulative nursing home deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s report for Monday, November 23.

In the past two weeks, there have been 1,974 positive cases among residents and employees, according to ADH.

45% of the state’s COVID-19 related deaths are from nursing homes.

117 newly reported deaths in seven days.

17 newly reported deaths in North West Arkansas.

Apple Creek H&R in Centerton went from 1 reported death to 12 deaths between Nov. 16 to the 23rd.

ADH NURSING HOMES DEATHS 11/23