Arkansas governor still urging state to get COVID-19 shots

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks during a news conference in Little Rock, Ark. Gov. Hutchinson on Thursday, March 25, 2021 signed a law banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is continuing to urge Arkansans to get vaccinated saying his goal was to have 1 million shots given by next week.

More than 1.5 million of the 2.1 million doses allocated to the state have been given so far. Arkansas reported 237 new coronavirus cases Friday, and six more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said the state’s virus cases since the pandemic began now totals 333,186. The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 5,692. The state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered, rose by 49 to 1,892. Arkansas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by one to 152.