Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wants legislators to review the mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wants lawmakers to take a look at the State’s mask mandate ban.

Act 10-02 bans mask mandates in state and local governments.

Republican Senator Trent Garner sponsored the bill and says he will soon file other bills in retaliation, such as bills to expand school choice and banning critical race theory.

Democratic Senator Greg Leding says he hopes the special session will stay focused. “Hopefully, this will create additional public pressure or will add to the considerable public pressure on lawmakers right now so we can get the votes we need to undo this mess the legislation made,” says Leding.

The legislators will meet in Little Rock next week, and the special session is set to occur Wednesday.

