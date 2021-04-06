Arkansas General Assembly overrides Governor Asa Hutchinson’s veto on Bill 1570

SPRINGFIELD, MO.– One day after Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed a bill that would ban transgender medical procedures the general assembly voted to override that veto.

House Bill 1570 bans any medical procedures that provide gender-affirming healthcare to transgender people under 18.

The medical procedures that would be banned include hormone treatments, puberty blockers, and transition-related surgeries. This makes Arkansas the first state to ban gender-affirming medical care.

Representative Robin Lunstrum, sponsor of the bill, says its goal is to protect children. However, other representatives are against the bill saying these gender-affirming procedures are a normal part of kids’ healthcare.

“This is an FDA not approved procedure,” said State Rep. Lunstrum. “This is experimentation on children with long-term health effects.”

“Yes, counseling is important, but so is medication, and that the chemical stuff saves lives,” said State Rep. Tippi McCollough.

The House voted 71 to 24 and the Senate voted 25 to 8.