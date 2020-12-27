Arkansas football hero, Lloyd Phillips dies at age 75

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The University of Arkansas confirmed the death of Lloyd Phillips, a former Arkansas Razorback and NFL football player, on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
“Phillips, who grew up in Longview Texas, was one of the greatest football players in Razorback history, a consensus two-time All-American for Arkansas from 1964-66,” the U of A said in a statement on Sunday.
The school says the former lineman died at 75 years after suffering complications caused by a stroke.
In a message of condolence Sunday, Arkansas Senator John Boozman said the following:
There’s such a loss at the passing of one of the greatest Arkansas athletes, Loyd Phillips. More importantly, Loyd was as equally gifted as a school administrator who influenced countless young people in such a positive way. Loyd was my boyhood hero as a ferocious football player, and he remained a great example for us all through his work with youth. I truly valued his friendship and will always remember this remarkable unassuming person who accomplished so much. My thoughts and prayers are with Betsy and the rest of his family as we mourn his loss.-Sen. John Boozman, (R-Arkansas)