Arkansas football hero, Lloyd Phillips dies at age 75

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The University of Arkansas confirmed the death of Lloyd Phillips, a former Arkansas Razorback and NFL football player, on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

“Phillips, who grew up in Longview Texas, was one of the greatest football players in Razorback history, a consensus two-time All-American for Arkansas from 1964-66,” the U of A said in a statement on Sunday.

After his time in Fayetteville, Phillips was drafted to play professional football. He played with the Chicago Bears. Above he can be seen wearing jersey number 86.

The school says the former lineman died at 75 years after suffering complications caused by a stroke.

In a message of condolence Sunday, Arkansas Senator John Boozman said the following: