Arkansas Division of Emergency Management asks customers to conserve natural gas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– To help conserve natural gas, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management is asking utility customers to find ways to limit the amount of natural gas usage.

Ways to reduce natural gas usage

Lowering thermostats at night. Thermostat settings are recommended to be set between 60-65 degrees.

Lower the temperature of hot water heaters and limit your usage of hot water.

Closing doors to rooms you are not using to reduce heating efforts to other parts of the home.

“Utilities are asking their customers for help in conserving the available natural gas supply during this winter weather event,” said Arkansas Division of Emergency Management Director A.J. Gary. “Natural gas continues to be a reliable source of energy for Arkansans, however these are unusual circumstances, and the call for conservation this week is one that will help the utilities while they work to keep wellheads functioning.”