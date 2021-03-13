Arkansas COVID deaths rise by 18, virus cases up by 314

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 18 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and 314 additional virus cases.

The department on Saturday reported 326,813 confirmed or suspected virus cases and 5,455 deaths. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the death toll is the 28th highest in the country overall and the 16th highest per capita at 180.4 deaths per 100,000 people.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths in the state has increased during the past two weeks from 10 per day on Feb. 25 to 22 on Thursday.