Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations fall but remain high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas fell Saturday but remained near their recent record high, as state health officials reported more than 700 news cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

The Arkansas Department of Health says there were 1,059 state residents hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, a drop of three from Friday.

The department reports 660 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 42 more probable cases. The actual number of coronavirus cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested.

Health officials have warned holiday gatherings and travel are likely to further spread the virus.