Arkansas Children’s Hospital reports most current COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials at Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported Tuesday afternoon that their current caseload of COVID-19 patients is the largest number they have been treating since the pandemic started.

According to the hospital, doctors are treating 24 patients who have tested positive for the virus, a 50 percent increase above any prior daily peak in caseloads.

The hospital noted that the previous peaks in care for COVID-19 patients were back in January and again earlier this month.

Of the 24 patients, hospital officials say seven are in intensive care with four on ventilators.

The hospital also reported that none of the patients they are caring for now with COVID-19 were previously immunized from the virus, adding that half of the patients were eligible to get the vaccine.

The officials finished their statement with an appeal to families and the public to get children vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as the kids are eligible and to continue to follow other guidance to mitigate the spread of the virus to protect those who can’t take the vaccine, including social distancing and wearing masks.