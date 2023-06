BOONE COUNTY, Ar. — A six-year-old child is dead after a house fire in northwest Arkansas this morning, June 5.

Crews were called to a fully engulfed home on Highway 7 in Boone County around 4:23 a.m.

Fire trucks from Bergman, Harrison and Cottonwood departments all responded to the structure fire.

Two adults and another child were able to escape the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.