Arkansas allows restaurants to deliver alcohol along with food delivery services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Arkansas state legislature has adopted two new acts that will allow restaurants to include alcoholic beverages in their delivery services.

Liam Horncastle, the owner of the Old Gas Station Bar and Grill, says that alcohol sales make up about a quarter of his restaurant’s sales, and he expects that number to go up with the new changes.

“I mean we use Newport on the Move and companies like that so they can call them and order, and now obviously we can serve them alcohol too so it should benefit obviously greatly benefit us as a business and many many small businesses in Newport and the rest of Arkansas you know? They can call them and order, and now obviously we can serve them alcohol too,” Horncastle says.