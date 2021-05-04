Arkansas aims to reach 50% vaccinated goal in 3 months

FILE – In this July 20, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol in Little Rock. Arkansas lawmakers on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, approved a reworked bill that aims to preempt federal gun restrictions following objections from the governor, law enforcement and prosecutors that a previous proposal went too far and jeopardized public safety. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has set a goal to have half of the state’s population at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus within the next three months.

Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the goal as the state continues to lag most of the country in vaccinations. President Joe Biden set a goal to have shots delivered to 70% of adult Americans by July 4.

Hutchinson’s goal will require more than 467,000 Arkansans to get shots by early August. Health officials announced a series of “pop-up” clinics that will be held at events in the coming weeks where shots will be available.