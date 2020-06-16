Arkansas AG Rutledge sues Jim Bakker for pushing colloidal silver as COVID-19 cure

LITTLE ROCK, Ar.– Jim Bakker’s Morningside Church Production’s, Inc. is being sued by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for “falsely telling Arkansas consumers that colloidal silver products would cure, eliminate, kill or deactivate COVID-19.”

The announcement came via the Arkansas AG’s office on Tuesday, June 16.

Rutledge’s office says 385 Arkansans purchased colloidal silver from Bakker’s operation. In total, those customers spent more than $60,000 on the controversial product between January 1, 2020 and March 9, 2020.

The AG says Bakker and one of his show’s guests, Sherrill Sellman, made unfounded, on-air claims about the benefits of colloidal silver back in February of 2020.

“Both Bakker and Sellman have separately received warning letters from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for selling unapproved drugs to cure or prevent COVID-19,” Rutledge’s office said in a release Tuesday.