SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Arc of the Ozarks is hosting its annual Christmas Extravaganza next week to benefit the Arc’s autism services.

In its 29th year, the event aims to raise $100,000 for autism programs. Guests will be treated to cocktails and dinner, as well as live music by Kit Barley and the Creekside Bandits. Local businesses have also donated items and experiences for both silent and live auctions.

In 2022, Christmas Extravaganza raised nearly $92,000 for children’s autism services and a rendering of the new Autism and Neurodevelopmental Center was unveiled. This year, The Arc will be announcing the opening date for the center.

“Christmas Extravaganza is an opportunity for the community to gather and help bridge the gap between needing and getting access to autism diagnostic services for the kids of our region,” said Dr. Kyle John, Medical Director of the Autism and Neurodevelopmental Center. “The dollars raised and the community support have a direct impact on the number of children we can serve.”

The event will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 at the White River Conference Center (600 W. Sunshine St.) in Springfield.

Christmas Extravaganza will be hosted by four-time Emmy award-winner and host of the late-night talk show “The Mystery Hour,” Jeff Houghton.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of the event by clicking here.