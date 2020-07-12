Applications for CARES Act Relief Funds available on Monday for Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Commission announced that the application to receive the first phase of CARES Act Relief Funds will be available on Monday, July 13.

“This online application process, which was developed internally by the Greene County Information Systems Department, is set to go live on the county website at greenecountymo.gov,” the commission said. “A dedicated ‘CARES Act Relief Fund’ button is currently located on the main navigation of the site homepage. From that button, users will find an application link under the ‘General Information’ tab where each requesting entity or organization will register. Once registered, applicants can proceed to a set of fillable fields outlining specific needs/expenses and other related financial information. A confirmation email will be generated when the application is completed.”

The Greene County Commission says they will determine who receives fund disbursements.

According to the commission, applications will be accepted according to the following schedule:

Not-for-profit/Community organizations: July 13-16

Health care: July 16-21

Small businesses: July 21-24

Education: July 23-28

Taxpayer supported entities: July 28-31

“While the total number of requests the County is expected to receive is unknown, the process will remain open until all funds are allocated,” the commission said.

For more information, visit greenecountymo.gov.