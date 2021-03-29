Application process for Walmart’s Annual Open Call 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The application process for Walmart’s eighth annual Open Call is now open and the company is inviting Missouri entrepreneurs to apply.

On June 30, 2021, entrepreneurs will get the chance to pitch their products to Walmart buyers via virtual pitch meetings.

The June 30 virtual event will include similar programming to last year. In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants, participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives at the hour-long kickoff of the event. There will also be smaller breakout sessions throughout the day where suppliers can learn more valuable topics and resources available to them.

“Open Call is like watching the American Dream play out in real-time,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing. “You see on full display the spirit and energy of new ideas and the hope of what could be – founded on creativity, hard work, and self-belief.

“Walmart makes it easy – they really do,” Henry Johnson, who owns Le’Host Hair & Wigs with his wife, Haith, said about their experience at Walmart’s 2020 Open Call. “They sent us a video that they send to everyone who’s going to present to buyers and said, ‘This is what we’re looking for.’

We found out what was important to Walmart as a company, in the community. What’s important to Walmart is its customers. To us, our customers are No. 1. So, when we saw that was the mindset of Walmart, we knew it was a good marriage.”

The deadline to apply will be April 30.