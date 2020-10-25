Annual Antique Festival held at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Antique Festival of the Ozarks kicked off at the Ozark Empire Faigrounds.

The Antique Festival has been going on for about 10 years and brings people together to remember the good old days.

Vendors came out from eight states, bringing vintage and antique items.

Event organizer Gail Kinney says there were only about half of the vendors that they normally have due to COVID-19 fears but she appreciated how the community still came out to support small businesses.

“People always enjoy reminiscing about the good ole days,” Kinney said. “That is especially true these days I think. So we are pleased today to see the turnout we are having.”

And if you missed it, the Antique Show will be happening Sunday, Oct. 24 as well from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Entry for adults is $6 and kids 9-12 are $3.