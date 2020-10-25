Annual Antique Festival held at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Antique Festival of the Ozarks kicked off at the Ozark Empire Faigrounds.

The Antique Festival has been going on for about 10 years and brings people together to remember the good old days.

Vendors came out from eight states, bringing vintage and antique items.

Event organizer Gail Kinney says there were only about half of the vendors that they normally have due to COVID-19 fears but she appreciated how the community still came out to support small businesses.

“People always enjoy reminiscing about the good ole days,” Kinney said. “That is especially true these days I think. So we are pleased today to see the turnout we are having.”

And if you missed it, the Antique Show will be happening Sunday, Oct. 24 as well from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Entry for adults is $6 and kids 9-12 are $3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now