Andy Reid leaves Arrowhead in ambulance ‘as a precaution’ after Chiefs loss to Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is concern among Chiefs players and fans for head coach Andy Reid after he left Arrowhead in an ambulance following Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

He did not feel well leaving the field and special teams coordinator Dave Toub stepped in to handle the post game news conference, according to the organization.

“I just think he was feeling a little ill at the end,” Toub said. “I think he’s fine, everything’s gonna be fine.”

“After the game, coach Reid is feeling ill and we’re checking him out right now as a precaution. Everything right now looks fine, but he’s getting checked out,” Ted Crews, Chiefs Executive Vice President of Communications for the Chiefs, said following the game.

The Chiefs did not release any additional details about Reid’s condition.

James Palmer of the NFL Network reported Reid left the stadium in an ambulance.

Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021

Palmer also reported players were not aware of Reid’s condition, something Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire confirmed when they addressed the team’s loss after the game.

“He came in and talked to us and yeah, he seemed fine. That’s all I really know,” Patrick Mahomes said during the postgame interview. “He seemed fine on the sideline as well.”

“Y’all are telling me some news that I just got,” Clyde Edwards-Helaire said when reporters asked him if he was aware of Reid’s illness.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted his prayers to Reid about an hour after Reid left in the ambulance.

I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 26, 2021

Reid did take time to talk to the team after the loss and before he sought medical treatment, according to coach Toub.