An altercation between two dogs lead to a man being stabbed in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An altercation led to a stabbing Saturday afternoon in north Springfield.

According to police, a person was stabbed around 3:30 p.m. outside of Motel 6 on North Glenstone Avenue.

Authorities say two men were walking their dogs on the opposite of a privacy fence separating Motel 6 and Econo Lodge hotel properties. There was a hole in the fence and both dogs started barking at each other and started fighting.

The dog owners were able to separate the dogs and then both men started arguing about the dogs which led one of the men to stab the other. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the stabbing victim was renting a room at Motel 6, while the suspect had a room at the Econo Lodge. The two men did not know each other. The suspect was taken into custody.