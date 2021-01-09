An 80-year secret: Last Civil War Widow passes away in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mo — Imagine holding in a secret for almost your entire life. For more than 80 years, that’s what Marshfield Resident Helen Kackson did.



When she was a teenager, she married an elderly man who was a member of the 14th Missouri Calvary, which was a Union-affiliated group.



Jackson passed away in December at age 101. But this week, KOLR10’s Jesse Inman spoke to some of those who knew her story best. It’s a story that involves a secret marriage, and a promise she kept to herself – and the only husband she ever had.



Before Helen Jackson passed away, she led a life that made history. In 1936, Helen married Civil War veteran James Bolin. Her longtime friends Joyce Inman and Ruthie Letterman, as well as local Historian Jill Phillips explain that it wasn’t a typical marriage. Helen began as a caretaker for Mr. Bolin, and he wanted to repay her somehow.



“He asked her to marry him and basically explained that if they were to marry, that when he passed away, she would able to draw his pension. But she didn’t do it for that, she did it because she cared,” says Phillips.



“She wasn’t in it for the money, she just felt sorry for him and he thought a lot of her. This older man was all alone and needed help. She lived at home with her parents, they didn’t live together,” says Joyce Inman.



It was a very private ceremony in Bolin’s Niangua home. When he passed away three years later, Bolin’s daughter, much older than Helen, delivered a warning.



“Whenever his daughter confronted her after he passed away and threatened her that, ‘If you go get his pension, I will ruin you,'” Letterman says.



“If it came out, they would think that she was money hungry and that she married that old man just to get his pension,” Inman explains.



As decades went on, and Helen carried that secret with her. When the time came to withdraw the pension at age 60, she didn’t. About 4 years ago, Helen finally revealed her secret to her minister and close friend, Nicholas.



“She actually told Nicholas all of this when they were planning her funeral. They have a pair of his glasses, and they also had the family bible that everything was written in. So, that’s the actual record of their marriage,” says Phillips.



But because they never had an official county marriage license, they needed to find a witness to the marriage. In 2017 at the Marshfield Cherry Blossom festival, they tracked one down to help make it official. World War II veteran Dr. Tommy McDonald was there back in 1936.



“Dr. Tommy was squirrel hunting and they made him come in and be a witness. He remembered, ‘Oh yeah I remember Helen getting married and I remember my dad telling me not to say anything,” Phillips says.



Today, the Webster County Historical Society has to memorial dedicated to Helen – who seemingly dedicated her own life to her late husband.

In her own way of honoring Bolin, Helen never withdrew that pension. It is estimated to have been worth several thousand dollars. She told those close to her that she didn’t think that money belonged to her. Helen Jackson never had any children, and never remarried.