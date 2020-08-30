American Red Cross of Southern Missouri sends volunteers to provide aid to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Today, American Red Cross of Southern Missouri deployed two volunteers in an emergency response vehicle (EMV) to help with relief efforts for Hurricane Laura, with eight others already in Louisiana and Texas from Southern Missouri. In total, Red Cross of the Missouri and Arkansas region has just over 30 people on the ground.

“Every volunteer who deploys for a disaster has general training for disasters and specialized training for each job they anticipate doing,” executive director of American Red Cross of Southern Missouri Stacy Burks said.

The two volunteers sent out today, Luis Rios and Steve Patterson, have undergone training for driving and operating an EMV.

Once on the ground, the EMV will be used primarily to transport meals to those handling cleanup or in areas impacted by the storms. They’ll also be distributing bulk supplies, such as tarps, cleanup kits, shovels and other items.

“That EMV is used in a couple of ways, primarily it’s used to take hot meals out to folks who are doing cleanup or who are in areas that have been impacted by the storms, they have food handlers and are also used to distribute bulk supplies – tarps, cleanup kits, bleach, mops, shovels, rakes – those types of things,” Burks said.

Rios and Patterson are heading down to help distribute food.

“Our primary response is to provide shelter, so we have some volunteers down there helping folks doing sheltering,” Burks said. “We have a lot of folks we’ve put in hotels, people who have been impacted by the storms. We have volunteers helping those folks, volunteers getting out supplies, others going neighborhood to neighborhood assessing damage on each home and providing financial assistance to people impacted. There’s a variety of jobs for volunteers on the ground.”

For those who want to volunteer to aid in disaster relief with American Red Cross, at redcross.org a volunteer link is available at the top of the page.

“Especially with COVID-19, finding folks willing to go and have a presence in areas impacted by storms is difficult,” Burks said. “People are concerned for their health, but if we have people like Steve and Luis who volunteered to go out on 14-day deployment, they can sign up on the webpage to get appropriate training, find out what they’re interested in volunteering for and get signed up to help others.”

Red Cross also has virtual volunteering options available.

“We have folk helping right now from homes in Southern Missouri,” Burks said.

The virtual volunteering can include helping to gather numbers and statistics on meals being served, how many people are in shelters or to help coordinate relief efforts such as relaying info to volunteers traveling to provide aid.

“If you’re unable to volunteer or don’t have time to travel, you can always help Red Cross and folks impacted by the storm by going to redcross.org to make a donation, text 1-800-REDCROSS, or text the word “LAURA” to 90999 to make a $10 donation to help these folks begin rebuilding their lives and to help give them comfort at a time when they’ve lost everything.”