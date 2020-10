RAYTOWN, Mo. — An Amber Alert was issued for a 16-year-old Black male from Raytown, Missouri.

According to officials, Xaivon McKinzey was abducted at gunpoint by three unknown Black males at Quik Trip on Highway 350 in Raytown.

McKinzey was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He’s 6 feet tall with brown eyes.

Officials say he was taken in a grey Chevy Malibu headed east.