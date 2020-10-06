AMBER ALERT: MSHP looking for two-year-old, suspect is believed to be armed

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old was taken around 9:32 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in Carthage, MIssouri.
MSHP reports that Brexlee Greenlee, 2, was last seen with Chelsee Greenlee, 27, in a black Chevy Malibu with the license number of LE5F5G.
The vehicle was last seen heading southbound from Webb City, Missouri on Missouri Route 249.
The suspect is believed to be armed and threatening to harm the child, according to MSHP.
