Amber Alert canceled: Juveniles located and safe

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
Amber Alert_1432492125333.jpg
Make It Count

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Both juveniles were located safely.

AMBER ALERT 2020-9 CANCELLED: VEHICLE AND BOTH JUVENILES WERE LOCATED SAFE.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber alert for 16-days old Samir Carrers and 10-month-old Milan Carrers.

MSHP reports that the children were abducted at 12:08 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in Florissant, Missouri. The vehicle that MSHP is looking for was stolen with children in the backseat.

https://twitter.com/MSHPAlerts/status/1318829259125936128

The MSHP is looking for a black 2019 Hyundai Tucson with license plate number, TB8L5U.

If you have any information call 911 or the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now