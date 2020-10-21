Amber Alert canceled: Juveniles located and safe

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Both juveniles were located safely.
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber alert for 16-days old Samir Carrers and 10-month-old Milan Carrers.
MSHP reports that the children were abducted at 12:08 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in Florissant, Missouri. The vehicle that MSHP is looking for was stolen with children in the backseat.
The MSHP is looking for a black 2019 Hyundai Tucson with license plate number, TB8L5U.
If you have any information call 911 or the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.
