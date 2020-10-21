Amber Alert canceled: Juveniles located and safe

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Both juveniles were located safely.

AMBER ALERT 2020-9 CANCELLED: VEHICLE AND BOTH JUVENILES WERE LOCATED SAFE. pic.twitter.com/G1UBFdMMNX — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) October 21, 2020

AMBER ALERT 2020-9 CANCELLED: VEHICLE AND BOTH JUVENILES WERE LOCATED SAFE.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber alert for 16-days old Samir Carrers and 10-month-old Milan Carrers.

MSHP reports that the children were abducted at 12:08 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in Florissant, Missouri. The vehicle that MSHP is looking for was stolen with children in the backseat.

https://twitter.com/MSHPAlerts/status/1318829259125936128

The MSHP is looking for a black 2019 Hyundai Tucson with license plate number, TB8L5U.

Alert 2020-9 WEA: FLORISSANT, MO- BLACK 2019 HYUNDAI TUCSON- MO REGISTRATION TB8L5U- Updates will be posted as they are known. Refresh this page or click the following link to ensure that you are viewing the latest alert information: https://t.co/UoXX3KdhG2 — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) October 21, 2020

If you have any information call 911 or the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.

This is a developing story.