AMBER ALERT: Missouri State Highway Patrol looking for two children in red Ford Flex

McDonald County, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for Samuel Padron, 4, and Genesis Padron, 8.

According to MSHP, Hilda Melendez is suspected of kidnapping the children. The suspect is a non-custodial parent that MSHP says assaulted the female watching the kids and took the children with her. The Highway Patrol also believes the suspect’s mother, Betty, is also in the vehicle with them.

ADDED SUSPECT PHOTO pic.twitter.com/h6lZsGvbsc — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) July 9, 2020

MSHP said they are possibly heading to Mexico and recent statements made indicate that the children are in danger.

The vehicle the Highway Patrol is looking for is a red 2009 Ford Flex. The license plate number is: RA1J1L.

Alert #2020-4 WEA: MCDONALD COUNTY RED 2009 FORD FLEX MO PLATE RA1J1L — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) July 9, 2020

This is a developing story.