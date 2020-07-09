AMBER ALERT: Missouri State Highway Patrol looking for two children in red Ford Flex

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

Samuel Padron (left) and Genesis Padron (right)

McDonald County, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for Samuel Padron, 4, and Genesis Padron, 8.

According to MSHP, Hilda Melendez is suspected of kidnapping the children. The suspect is a non-custodial parent that MSHP says assaulted the female watching the kids and took the children with her. The Highway Patrol also believes the suspect’s mother, Betty, is also in the vehicle with them.

MSHP said they are possibly heading to Mexico and recent statements made indicate that the children are in danger.

The vehicle the Highway Patrol is looking for is a red 2009 Ford Flex. The license plate number is: RA1J1L.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties